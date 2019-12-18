Wednesday, December 18th | 20 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former British PM Blair Blasts Corbyn-Led Labour Party as ‘Glorified Protest Movement With Cult Trimmings’ After Electoral Drubbing

House Passes Appropriations Bill With $3.3 Billion for Israel, Jewish-Related Priorities

Prince Charles to Visit Israel, ‘Occupied’ Palestinian Territories

Large PFLP Terror Network Exposed in Judea and Samaria

Israel Admits Shipment of Qatari Emergency Vehicles Into Gaza

Report: Erdoğan Turning a Blind Eye as Hamas Plots in Turkey to Attack Israel

Palestinians Eye Long-Delayed Election, Ask Israel to Allow Jerusalem Voting

Top US Jewish Group Praises Brazil for Opening Jerusalem Trade Office

Nearly 60 Tombstones Discovered Vandalized in Jewish Cemetery in Slovakia

Netanyahu Vows to Bring Home Israeli Woman Imprisoned in Russia

December 18, 2019 10:35 am
0

Iranian Leader Khamenei Praises French Holocaust Denier on Twitter

avatar by JNS.org

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. Photo: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo.

JNS.org – Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote a series of tweets on Monday in support of French Holocaust denier Roger Garaudy.

Garaudy, a philosopher and author who died in 2012, published a book claiming that Nazi war crimes were invented to justify the existence of Israel and was convicted of Holocaust denial in France in 1998. Garaudy converted to Islam in 1982 after marrying a Palestinian woman.

Khamenei praised Garaudy’s “bravery,” saying that his fight against the “Zionists” was a “Divine duty.”

“Bravery and tirelessness of Roger #Garaudy in the work he initiated is praiseworthy. The fight he engaged in against the Zionists is a #DivineDuty for all those who respect the #Truth,” wrote Khamenei.

Related coverage

December 18, 2019 11:26 am
0

Large PFLP Terror Network Exposed in Judea and Samaria

JNS.org - A months-long joint operation of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Israel Police and the Israel Defense...

The Iranian leader also agreed with Garaudy’s predictions about the decline of the United States.

“#RogerGaraudy has an accurate and precise prediction about the U.S. regime, which we confirm, too. We also believe that the U.S. is declining. A power built on the basis of coercion, interference in other countries’ affairs and domination over other nations won’t persist,” wrote Khamenei.

In convicting Garaudy for Holocaust denial, wrote Khamenei, France violated the principle of freedom of speech.

“In his book, #RogerGaraudy, the French philosopher, expressed doubts about the number of #Holocaust victims. The French govt not only banned his book, but also brought Garaudy to trial. These are the claimants of advocating #FreedomOfSpeech,” wrote Khamenei.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.