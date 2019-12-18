On 25th Anniversary of Legendary ‘Hanukkah Song,’ Adam Sandler Invites Others to Write New Version

It’s been 25 years since actor Adam Sandler released “The Hanukkah Song” and on Monday, during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he invited others to spread holiday joy by writing a new version.

“That’s a long time for one song,” Sandler, 53, said, reflecting on the highly-popular comedic tune, which was first performed on “Saturday Night Live” of Dec. 3, 1994.

The “Uncut Gems” star added, “If there are any other Jewish people out there who want to write a new one, that’d be great. I’d love to share the Hanukkah spirit with you.”