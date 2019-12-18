On 25th Anniversary of Legendary ‘Hanukkah Song,’ Adam Sandler Invites Others to Write New Version

Wednesday, December 18th | 20 Kislev 5780

December 18, 2019 1:04 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Adam Sandler on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ talking about ‘The Hanukkah Song,’ Dec. 16, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

It’s been 25 years since actor Adam Sandler released “The Hanukkah Song” and on Monday, during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he invited others to spread holiday joy by writing a new version.

“That’s a long time for one song,” Sandler, 53, said, reflecting on the highly-popular comedic tune, which was first performed on “Saturday Night Live” of Dec. 3, 1994.

The “Uncut Gems” star added, “If there are any other Jewish people out there who want to write a new one, that’d be great. I’d love to share the Hanukkah spirit with you.”

DeGeneres suggested Sandler could write a new song or update his old one, but the actor-comedian turned down the idea, saying, “I could, I just, I’m running out of juice.”

