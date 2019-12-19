Israeli Auction House to Sell Chagall Painting in Israel, a First in More Than 20 Years

JNS.org – Israel’s largest auction house, the Tiroche Auction House, will put “Jacob’s Ladder”—a painting by the world-renowned Jewish artist Marc Chagall—up for sale on Jan. 25. This will be the first time that a Chagall oil painting has been tendered in Israel in more than 20 years.

Amitai Hazan Tiroche, managing director of Tiroche Auction House, explained that “Jacob’s Ladder” was infamously stolen from the Gordon Auction House in 1996, several days before it was set to be offered to the public. It was discovered more than 23 years later, and after undergoing a short legal process, was bequeathed by an Israeli court to the insurance company that had underwritten it.

“The painting depicts one of the most important biblical stories, symbolizing the history of the Jewish people and the Land of Israel,” said Tiroche. “The ladder links the earth with heaven, and the angels rise and fall, alluding to the Divine prophecy descending upon human beings.”

He added that “Chagall chose not to depict the scene in utopian colors, but rather to use dramatic colors according to the painting period of 1973 to 1974, near the difficult time of the Yom Kippur War.”

In another version of the painting, which was completed in the 1950s, Tiroche maintained that Chagall used similar colors, but there is a marked difference in the “colors of war” he used in the to-be-auctioned painting, showing that perhaps the war was indeed difficult for the artist.