Friday, December 20th | 22 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Activist and Longtime Knesset Member Geulah Cohen Dies at Age 93

Israel’s Supreme Court Blocks State Prosecutor Appointment by Justice Minister

US National Security Advisor O’Brien Meets With Israeli Counterpart at White House

Report: Pence May Visit Israel in January for Auschwitz Ceremony

French Warship to Spearhead European Mission in Gulf From Next Year

In Rare Move, US and Iranian Envoys Talk After UN Meeting on Nuclear Deal

US Lawmakers Gift-Wrap an Impeachment Impasse Ahead of Holiday Break

Report: US Probe of Saudi Oil Attack Shows It Came From North

Israeli Town of Caesarea Named One of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020

Times Columnist Fantasizes Falsely About ‘Very Large Segment’ of Anti-Israel US Jews

December 20, 2019 7:08 am
0

Nvidia, Mellanox Technologies Win EU Approval for $6.8 Billion Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of Mellanox Technologies is seen at the company’s headquarters in Yokneam, in northern Israel, July 26, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies has received approval from EU antitrust and Mexico for its proposed acquisition by chipmaker Nvidia for $6.8 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Reuters had exclusively reported on Wednesday that both companies were set to win the EU regulatory antitrust approval for the deal.

Nvidia, known for its powerful gaming graphics chips, is looking to boost its data center and artificial intelligence business via the takeover, its biggest deal, to better compete with rival Intel.

US authorities have already cleared the deal without conditions, while approval is still pending in China where Mellanox has major customers such as Alibaba and Baidu.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.