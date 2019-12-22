Watchdog Concerned After Elle Magazine List Features Anti-Israel Activist Sarsour as One of Its ‘Women of Color in Politics to Watch’

A media watchdog group expressed strong reservations on Sunday after anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour was included on a list published by Elle magazine of “20 Women of Color in Politics to Watch in 2020.”

Sarsour, who has in fact referred to herself as “white” in the past, was included on the list of “the women in politics you’ll need to know next year.”

The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA), which critiques anti-Israel bias in the media, noted an editor’s note that said, “The below list was compiled by She the People, a national non profit network of women of color committed to social justice and voter mobilization. A previous version of this story did not make clear that the list was compiled by She the People and not ELLE magazine.”

However, the group noted, “It was Elle that made the decision to publish this list on its platform, without considering the past positions and public statements of the women included.”

“The list claims that Sarsour is ‘guided by a radical love,’” CAMERA pointed out. “It makes no mention of the fact that Sarsour is a vocal proponent of the BDS movement, a movement that is based in hatred, and which seeks to eliminate the existence of Israel as a Jewish state. She’s also been criticized for her association with Louis Farrakhan.”

In 2015, Sarsour spoke at a rally organized by Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a long history of antisemitic statements and recently referred to Jews as “termites.” Sarsour later posted a video of her speech and said, “I stand by every word.”

“Most recently,” CAMERA noted, Sarsour “came under fire for saying at a conference that Israel ‘is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everyone else.’”

Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, criticized this statement as racist, saying, “She slanders the founders of Israel as supremacists, invoking a centuries-old antisemitic trope when she describes them as having believed that Jews are ‘supreme to everybody else.’”

Sarsour also said during an appearance in 2017 that she was “honored and privileged” to share a stage with convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh.

“All of which makes one wonder, what, specifically, does Elle think makes Sarsour a ‘woman to watch’?” CAMERA stated.

High-gloss magazines have a history with Sarsour, with Glamour magazine previously picking her as one of its “Women of the Year.”