Boris Johnson’s Landslide Victory Is Great News for Western Civilization

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after Britain’s parliament voted on whether to hold an early general election, in Parliament in London, Britain, September 10, 2019, in this still image taken from Parliament TV footage. Photo: Parliament TV via REUTERS.
JNS.org – As a result of the Dec. 12 election in the UK, Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party he leads walked away with 56 percent of the Parliament seats versus 31 percent for the Labour Party.
Brexit was the key issue, and the people obviously made the decision to bet on Johnson to lead the country through the difficult challenge of negotiating with the European Union, with the obvious chance of a hard break if negotiations were to fail.
Johnson pledged to “Get Brexit done,” and that’s one of the main reasons why so many in the United Kingdom voted for him and the Conservative Party. The population is willing to accept short-term pain for long-term gain. Through their votes, they also affirmed that the United Kingdom is a proud, sovereign country that should govern itself democratically, with minimal interference from the unelected bureaucracy of the unwieldy European Union superstructure.
For those who are not familiar with the specifics of the European Union and the United Kingdom’s desire to end its affiliation with this quasi-democratic autocracy/bureaucracy, which rules over 450 million people in 27 countries, this brief video explains the nature of Brexit and why it’s become so controversial:
The United Kingdom is now positioned to stand on its own two feet, govern itself, and negotiate from a position of strength. Hopefully, the United Kingdom will maintain and expand on its prosperous trade relations with its existing partners, but without the governmental dictates imposed by the EU headquarters in Brussels.
In their own way, the UK electorate also sent the message that it expects and demands economic growth throughout the country, wants to maintain its own rich culture, and expects the government to physically protect the people from all enemies, both domestic and foreign.
In this regard, the British and American populations are converging in their mindset on these three key issues that determine the success of societies.
Conversely, the electorate decisively turned away from the false narrative of the disgraced Labour Party by rejecting government-imposed economic attacks on successful citizens, racist and antisemitic attacks on its culture, and governmental disregard for the physical well-being of its people.
Hopefully, this clear message will resonate throughout Europe, the United States, and the entire Western democratic world.
The 50 percent of the world’s population who live in dictatorships are also watching and listening carefully. Hopefully, their governments will be forced to listen too.
Ken Abramowitz is chairman of Citizens for National Security.
