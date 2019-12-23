Boris Johnson’s Landslide Victory Is Great News for Western Civilization

JNS.org – As a result of the Dec. 12 election in the UK, Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party he leads walked away with 56 percent of the Parliament seats versus 31 percent for the Labour Party.

Brexit was the key issue, and the people obviously made the decision to bet on Johnson to lead the country through the difficult challenge of negotiating with the European Union, with the obvious chance of a hard break if negotiations were to fail.

Johnson pledged to “Get Brexit done,” and that’s one of the main reasons why so many in the United Kingdom voted for him and the Conservative Party. The population is willing to accept short-term pain for long-term gain. Through their votes, they also affirmed that the United Kingdom is a proud, sovereign country that should govern itself democratically, with minimal interference from the unelected bureaucracy of the unwieldy European Union superstructure.

For those who are not familiar with the specifics of the European Union and the United Kingdom’s desire to end its affiliation with this quasi-democratic autocracy/bureaucracy, which rules over 450 million people in 27 countries, this brief video explains the nature of Brexit and why it’s become so controversial: