Monday, December 30th | 2 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American Pogrom

Six Tech Sectors That Haven’t Lived Up to Their Potential — Yet

Ten Percent of Israeli Startups in New York Founded by Women

Turkey Arrests 94 Islamic State Suspects Ahead of New Year

Jewish Groups, 2020 Presidential Candidates React to Monsey Machete Attack on Hanukkah

Israel Trims Funds to Palestinians Over ‘Pay-to-Slay’ Policy

Top Likud Officials: ‘Positive’ Campaign Will Win Us the Election

Crop-Disease Detection in Drones Wins Men’s ‘Great Minds Hackathon’

Cabinet Set to Review Long-Term Truce With Hamas

Jewish, Black Residents in Jersey City Unite for Charity Drive After Deadly Shooting

December 30, 2019 11:53 am
0

American Pogrom

avatar by Edward Alexander

Opinion

The scene of the attack at a rabbi’s house in Money. Photo: Monsey.info.

The recent mini-pogroms — in New York, New Jersey, and elsewhere — have, it would appear, been carried out in substantial part by African-Americans, including so-called Black Hebrews. Why, people increasingly wonder? The mayor of New York City, where many vicious attacks by blacks against Jews have occurred, has long favored an easy solution to the problem, which is to empty the jails. “The problem of crime,” he says. “is the disproportionate number of blacks who are incarcerated.”

De Blasio no longer aspires to take his wisdom to the White House; but the remaining Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination, with few exceptions, see crime as a problem of prejudiced and brutal police, not of ruthless criminals. Or else, as in the case of Bernie Sanders some years ago when he was shouted down by the (antisemitic) Black Lives Matter desperadoes in Seattle, a cry for appeasement. Sanders quickly complied, surrendering to the mob and canceling his speech.

The most recent assaults on Jews in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn have not (yet) been on the scale of what historian Edward Shapiro called “the only antisemitic riot in American History” — the 1991 Crown Heights pogrom. But nearly every Democratic candidate has been eager to be photographed with the organizer of that pogrom, the race racketeer Reverend Al Sharpton.

For Elizabeth Warren, Sharpton is a paragon who “has dedicated his life to the fight for justice for all.” For (ex-candidate) Kamala Harris he “has done so much for our country.” When the Democratic Party’s “squad” of four delivered themselves of unmistakable and obscene anti-Jewish remarks, the Democratic Congress could not screw up the courage to condemn them or, for that matter, antisemitism itself.

From that political quarter, the Jews of America, whose ancestors, from 1880-1920, fled Eastern Europe, where they had to live with a constant burden of peril, can no longer expect support or protection.

Edward Alexander is professor emeritus of English at University of Washington.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.