Tuesday, December 31st | 4 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Named 1 of 5 Breakout Stars of Decade by Hollywood Reporter

Trump Blames Iran as Protests Erupt Outside US Embassy in Iraq

The December Doldrums in Full Force

US Jewish Leaders Condemn Deadly Weekend Shooting Attack at Texas Church

At Last Minute, Israeli UN Envoy Danny Danon’s Term Extended Again, Until May

Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges Secretly Moved to New Prison, Without Warm Clothes

Israel’s Foreign Minister Warns Iran Not to ‘Drag Us Into’ Iraq Crisis

Startup Employees Make Double the Average Israeli Wage, Report Says

Israel Economic Growth Slows to 3.3%, Weakest Since 2015

Israel Can Be a World Leader in Personalized Medicine, IIA Chief Says

December 30, 2019 5:12 pm
0

Muslim NBA Player Enes Kanter Expresses Support for Jewish Community After Monsey Stabbing Attack

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

NBA player Enes Kanter. Photo: Reuters / Caitlin Ochs / File.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter posted on Sunday morning a Twitter message that expressed support for the Jewish community following the antisemitic stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, the previous night. 

The 27-year-old Turkish NBA player, who is Muslim, tweeted, “America has no place for hate. Our Jewish sisters and brothers should not be living in fear. #Antisemitism will NOT be tolerated.”

Kanter is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government and its human rights record. He has received death threats for his views and a Turkish court indicted him in 2018 on charges of belonging to an armed terrorist group, which he denies.

Five people were wounded Saturday’s assault at a Hanukkah celebration in a rabbi’s home in Monsey.

The suspect, 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, was arraigned on Sunday in a state court in Ramapo on five counts of attempted murder.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.