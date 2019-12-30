Muslim NBA Player Enes Kanter Expresses Support for Jewish Community After Monsey Stabbing Attack

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter posted on Sunday morning a Twitter message that expressed support for the Jewish community following the antisemitic stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, the previous night.

The 27-year-old Turkish NBA player, who is Muslim, tweeted, “America has no place for hate. Our Jewish sisters and brothers should not be living in fear. #Antisemitism will NOT be tolerated.”

Kanter is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government and its human rights record. He has received death threats for his views and a Turkish court indicted him in 2018 on charges of belonging to an armed terrorist group, which he denies.

Five people were wounded Saturday’s assault at a Hanukkah celebration in a rabbi’s home in Monsey.

The suspect, 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, was arraigned on Sunday in a state court in Ramapo on five counts of attempted murder.