December 30, 2019 8:29 am
0

My Man of the Decade: Donald Trump

avatar by Boaz Bismuth / JNS.org

Opinion

US President Donald Trump’s participates in a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Sept. 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst.

JNS.org – Over the past decade, the world’s equilibrium has been disrupted. Social media helped advance the democratic debate, but also intensified the shaming of others, not to mention psychological warfare.

And the US, as always, was the leader of the pack. Self-appointed clergy from the Political Correctness Religion have been telling us what we can say and what we cannot. If you make one bad joke, you are automatically put on trial. The Inquisition is back, but this time in English.

But there is one person who has taken it upon himself to counter this trend, using the very social media networks that have created this problem.

His name is Donald Trump, the same person who was dismissed all through the presidential primaries and the general election, only to prove his detractors wrong, eventually becoming the 45th president of the United States.

He has already fulfilled his most important pledges, among them the appointment of two Supreme Court justices and 50 federal judges to lower courts.

The US economy is on fire even with ongoing spats with China. And despite the domestic problems Trump faces at home, he has managed to successfully amend free-trade agreements, create new alliances, and successfully promote US interests in NATO and other international bodies.

He has maintained his policy of maximum pressure on Iran by withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposing sanctions. Even the investigations into alleged Russian interference in the election went nowhere, and now people are asking questions over law enforcement’s conduct and why Trump’s campaign was subject to wiretapping.

The Israeli public has also understood that the president has lived up to his promises, especially after his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, as well as his decision to view Israeli settlements as consistent with international law and his executive order punishing campuses for allowing anti-Israel activity.

But the media herd, the intellectuals, and the fundamentalist liberals will just not let go. For them, Trump is like a red rag to a bull. They consider him a thug who has taken over the White House.

I had the opportunity to meet and interview him multiple times on the campaign trail and three times as president. I have come to the realization that Trump is one of the most important presidents in US history.

In a world where boundaries are blurred, where it is unclear who is good and who is bad, it is good to know that that the world’s superpower is led by a person with moral clarity, a president who knows which side creates technology and develops medicine, and which side exports terrorism. He knows that there are some who are for liberty and some who live in darkness.Donald

We live in an era where if you are a conservative, God forbid, you are automatically considered an enemy because you are against political correctness.

Some would say that he is vulgar, but he has forced the liberals to confront the reality they have created with their discourse on the “Deplorables,” as Hillary Clinton called his supporters.

Trump is the man of the decade because he has been the leader of the good guys. Regardless of whether he wins another term, he has redefined the world and challenged the cardinals of the new Inquisition–– and by doing that he changed our discourse and reality.

Boaz Bismuth is the editor-in-chief of Israel Hayom.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

