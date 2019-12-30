Ten Percent of Israeli Startups in New York Founded by Women

CTech – Out of the 350 Israeli startups currently operating in New York, 10% were founded by women, including some new companies such as vrWiz, WoodSpoon, and Tolu. This data is taken from a new project by “Israeli Mapped in NY” that maps Israeli startups either headed or founded by women.

See the full map of Israeli startups in New York here.

Since 2013, “Israeli Mapped in NY” tracks Israeli tech entrepreneurs operating in New York and presents them on an interactive map. According to Guy Franklin, founder of the project and general manager of SOSA NYC, the rate of female entrepreneurs among Israeli entrepreneurs operating in New York is similar to the rate of women entrepreneurs in the city’s ecosystem in general. “In the last nine months of 2019, 10.2% of venture capital deals in New York involved companies founded solely by women. In the same period in San Francisco, it was 6.2% of venture deals,” Franklin said in a recent interview.

Data published in a recent PitchBook study shows that in the third quarter of 2019, about 4.7% of venture capital funding in New York has gone to companies founded solely by women, versus just under 2% in San Francisco.

Franklin noted that in the past few years, there is more funding available to support women-led initiatives, through investors such as Golden Seeds, FemaleFounder Fund, and BBG Ventures, as well as some non-profit resources in New York, such as government initiative women.nyc, which gives women tools to succeed in their careers and businesses; we.nyc, a partnership between New York and Citigroup to support women entrepreneurs in underserved communities; or Women’s Business Center (WBC), which offers business training, counseling, and financing resources to women looking to start and grow their businesses.