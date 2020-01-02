Thursday, January 2nd | 5 Tevet 5780

January 2, 2020
Abbas Warns PA on the Verge of ‘Explosion’ Over Withheld Tax Revenues

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Feb. 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that Israel’s decision to withhold $43 million of the tax revenues it transfers to the PA, commensurate with the amount the PA pays to convicted terrorists, would lead to “an explosion.”

The PA pays some $11 million dollars a month to terrorists in Israeli prisons and to their families, as part of a policy which has become known in Israel as “pay for slay.”

According to Channel 13 News report, PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussain al-Sheikh told Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon during a meeting on Tuesday that the Israeli decision “has stirred emotions” and that the PA in Judea and Samaria “is on the brink of an explosion.”

Kahlon reported the development to Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet on Wednesday, according to the report.

