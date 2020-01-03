Friday, January 3rd | 6 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian NDP Party Leader Seeks ‘Very Strong’ Relationship With Jewish Community, Says BDS ‘Not Path to Peace’

‘When Any Jew Is Targeted, We Are All Targeted’: Activists Promote Upcoming New York Rally Against Antisemitism

US Says Killing Top Iranian General Foiled Plot Against Americans

Hezbollah, Hamas and Assad Regime Praise Soleimani, Vow Revenge for Iranian General’s Death

Killing of Top Iranian General Has ‘Major Security Implications’ for US Homeland, Including Jewish Sites, Expert Warns

Jews From Around Globe Pledge to Participate in #JewishandProud Day Initiative on Monday

Israel Aerospace to Build Israel’s Next Communication Satellite

South African Photographer Kidnapped in Syria Back Home: Source

The Biggest Cyber Disasters Are Still Ahead, Says Former Military Cyber Chief

Greece, Israel and Cyprus Call Turkey’s Planned Libya Deployment ‘Dangerous Escalation’

January 3, 2020 10:24 am
0

Greece, Israel and Cyprus Call Turkey’s Planned Libya Deployment ‘Dangerous Escalation’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish lawmakers vote on a bill to allow troop deployment to Libya, at the Parliament in Ankara, Jan. 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Stringer.

Turkey’s bill allowing troop deployment in Libya marks a dangerous escalation in the North African country’s civil war and severely threatens stability in the region, a joint statement by Greece, Israel and Cyprus said late on Thursday.

“This decision constitutes a gross violation of the UNSC resolution…imposing an arms embargo in Libya and seriously undermines the international community’s efforts to find a peaceful, political solution to the Libyan conflict,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said in the statement.

The Turkish Parliament overwhelmingly approved a bill that allows troops to be deployed in Libya, in a move that paves the way for further military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli but is unlikely to put boots on the ground immediately.

Turkey’s move comes after Ankara and the internationally-recognized government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj signed two separate agreements in November: one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, infuriating Greece, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus.

The three countries also called on Turkey to refrain from sending troops to Libya, which would violate Libyan national sovereignty and independence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.