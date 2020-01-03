Hezbollah, Hamas and Assad Regime Praise Soleimani, Vow Revenge for Iranian General’s Death

Iran’s Shi’a terror proxy in Lebanon on Friday reacted furiously to the news of the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad, but stopped short of specifying exactly how it planned to respond.

Hailing Soleimani as a “master of resistance,” Hassan Nasrallah — the leader of Hezbollah, the Lebanese group backed by Iran for the past four decades — issued a vehement warning to the US and Israel.

“Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide,” Nasrallah declared in a statement,

“To continue on General Soleimani’s path, we will carry his flag on all battlefields and all fronts and we will step up the victories of the axis of resistance with the blessing of his pure blood,” the Hezbollah chieftain continued.

On Sunday, Hezbollah will hold a rally in Beirut’s southern suburbs to commemorate Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis — the leader of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq who was killed in the same airstrike.

Harsh condemnation of the assassinations came as well from Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that rules Gaza, and the Damascus regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In a statement, Hamas leaders saluted “one of the most prominent Iranian military leaders who had a major role in supporting the Palestinian resistance in different fields.”

A Syrian official meanwhile accused the US of embarking upon “a serious escalation of the situation.” The Assad regime — which has been heavily supported by both Iran and Russia in the nearly decade-long civil war in Syria — added that the US had resorted to “the methods of criminal gangs.”

In marked contrast, Syrian opposition leaders hailed Soleimani’s death as proof that Iran was not invincible.

“The murder of Qasem Soleimani, the number one perpetrator of Revolutionary Guards’ crimes against the people of Syria and Iraq, is a blow that confirms that the world is able to stop Iran and protect Syrian civilians if it wants to,” Nasr Hariri, a senior political opposition leader, said.

Ahmed Ramadan, another prominent opposition figure, also welcomed the US strike.

“The killer of Syria’s children has been killed, the killer of Iraq’s free people has been killed,” he said in a post on social media.