Golden Globes 2020: Tarantino Speaks Hebrew, Haddish Wears Star of David, Among Other Jewish Moments

Several Jewish moments took place at the 77th annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The event begin with Hollywood stars arriving on the red carpet, where comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was seen wearing a Star of David necklace, which might have been the same one Barbara Streisand gave her for her recent bat mitzvah.

Haddish discovered her Jewish roots at the age of 27, and threw herself a star-studded, lavish bat mitzvah last month, on her 40th birthday.

During the actual awards ceremony on Sunday, British-Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen took a jab at fellow Jew and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Baron Cohen, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in “The Spy,” presented on stage and said, “The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg.”

After laughter from the audience, he added, “Sorry, sorry. This is an old intro for ‘The Social Network,'” a reference to the 2010 film about Facebook’s founding. “I’m actually talking about ‘Jojo Rabbit.’ It’s nominated for two Golden Globes and it’s directed by its star, the brilliant and groundbreaking Taika Waititi.”

Baron Cohen’s comments followed a speech he gave in November at an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) summit in which he singled out Zuckerberg for not doing enough to curb the spread of hate on his platform.

Sunday’s Golden Globes also saw director Quentin Tarantino speak in Hebrew while accepting the award for Best Screenplay for his film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

During his acceptance speech, Tarantino addressed his pregnant wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, who was watching the show from Tel Aviv. He said, “My wife who’s watching from Tel Aviv, who’s pregnant with my very first child: toda giveret, I love you.”

At the Golden Globes, Quentin Tarantino sends his love in Hebrew to his pregnant Israeli wife watching from Tel Aviv: “Toda giveret, I love you.” pic.twitter.com/CWW6XcXnNH — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) January 6, 2020

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won three prizes, the most awards on the night, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Brad Pitt.

Jewish director Sam Mendes was another big winner at the Golden Globes, taking home both the Best Director and Best Film awards for his war war epic “1917.”