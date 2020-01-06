Iran’s Semi-Official Fars News Agency Posts Video Showing Fake ‘Assassination’ of US President Trump

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency posted a video on Monday showing a fake “assassination” of US President Donald Trump.

The video begins with the words, “Hey US, if you begin the war, we will end the war.”

It then shows a young man loading an assault rifle and aiming at Trump, whose image is taken from stock footage of his speech announcing the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The “assassin” looks over at a photograph of Soleimani and then fires one shot, causing Trump’s security guards to hustle him offstage. The assassin then fires several more times, and Trump falls to the ground.

A title then reads, “In the name of god, the beneficent, the merciful,” making the clip appear to be a prayer for Trump’s murder.

Soleimani, who orchestrated Iran’s global terror operations abroad, was killed in a US airstrike on a convoy near Baghdad International Airport last week. The Tehran regime has vowed revenge.

