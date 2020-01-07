Republican Party Leader in Delaware Blames Jews for Trump’s Impeachment

JNS.org – A Republican Party leader in Delaware blamed Jews for being behind the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

“What amazes me the most in these theatrical Congress hearings, is to see how many Jews ‘In Name Only’ lend themselves to be in the hoaks [sic] of the pure made up story of Impeachment that the Democrats have woven as spiders catching flies and bugs,” wrote Sussex County Republican Party vice chairwoman Nelly Jordan, whose Facebook page, where she made the remarks, was apparently deleted.

“These jews [sic] have been enrolled to come and testify, to come and interrogate and to be involved in anything that the Democrats enlist them to do to try to look credible to the people of this country,” the post also stated.

Jordan added that Jews were going against the G-d’s will, “as it was in the times of the Old Testament.”

Delaware GOP chairwoman Jane Brady criticized Jordan’s comments.

“Neither I nor the Delaware Republican Party, which I represent, condone any statements that demean or show disrespect to others,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“The remarks made by Nelly Jordan, who was elected to her post by the Sussex County GOP Executive Committee, were offensive, hurtful and antisemitic. The process is different for Jordan because she was elected into her post and not appointed, unlike Rowe who was appointed to his position. Nelly will have to make a choice of either resigning or going through a process to seek her removal.”