January 10, 2020 1:32 pm
Top Jewish Leader Highlights ‘Staggering Surge’ of Global Antisemitism in Remarks at US Congressional Hearing

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, near a synagogue in Halle, Germany, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke.

Antisemitic expressions, harassment and violence “have surged in recent years to levels unseen since the mid-20th century, prompting Jewish communities worldwide to fear for their security, well-being, and their future in the countries in which they live as proud citizens,” a prominent US Jewish leader said at a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill this week.

“In the last six months alone, a staggering number of violent attacks directly targeting Jews — including the deadly massacres at synagogues in Halle, Germany on Yom Kippur, and in Monsey, New York just last month, on the seventh night of Hanukkah — have underscored the very real need for increased vigilance and security measures on the part of local and federal authorities,” Ronald Lauder — president of the New York-based World Jewish Congress (WJC) — told Wednesday’s session of the US Commission on International Freedom.

The commission, a bipartisan body, was holding a special hearing titled “Global Efforts to Counter Antisemitism.”

Lauder highlighted the launch in 2019 of the Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism (SECCA) forum where local, national and international officials exchange views, share best practices, and evaluate progress in the shared fight against antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is the oldest form of hatred,” Lauder reminded the commission, before concluding that “like all forms of xenophobia, antisemitism has no borders.”

