Delaware Republican Leader Apologizes for Blaming Jews for Trump’s Impeachment

JNS.org – A Republican Party leader in Delaware has apologized for blaming Jews for being behind the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

Nelly Jordan issued an apology to members of the Sussex County GOP.

“After much reflection and thought, I now realize my words were inappropriate. I apologize for raising questions about a people, a faith and a culture whose beliefs span a broad political spectrum,” she wrote. “No matter how heated our collective discourse becomes, it should never cross the line as I did.”

In a post on her now-deleted Facebook page, Jordan wrote, “What amazes me the most in these theatrical Congress hearings, is to see how many Jews ‘In Name Only’ lend themselves to be in the hoaks [sic] of the pure made up story of Impeachment that the Democrats have woven as spiders catching flies and bugs.”

