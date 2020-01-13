Monday, January 13th | 16 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

First Herbalist Conference in Israel Comes Under BDS Attack

Netanyahu Sends Letter to Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia: ‘With You Always, Until Your Release and After’

Jersey City Kosher Market Shooters Were Carrying Devastating Bomb, Officials Disclose

‘Grieving Nations’ to Discuss Legal Action Against Iran Over Downed Airliner: Ukraine

US Ousts 21 Saudi Military Personnel After Florida Killings

Israel Develops New Lightweight Armor-Piercing Missile

Canadian Government Urged to Blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as Terror Group

Trump Praises Iranian Students for Refusing to Trample American Flag

New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges

ABC’s Remake of Israeli TV Show ‘Baker and the Beauty’ to Air April 6th

January 13, 2020 1:04 pm
0

‘I Can’t Wait to Perform in Israel,’ Lionel Richie Tells Fans Ahead of Tel Aviv Concert

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Lionel Richie in a video message ahead of his March 2 concert in Tel Aviv. Photo: Screenshot.

American singer Lionel Richie said in a video message last week that he was excited to perform in Israel on March 2 as part of his “Hello” world tour.

“Hello Israel, this is Lionel Richie, and I can’t wait to perform in Israel for the first time ever,” the “All Night Long” singer, 70, said. “We’re going to dance all night long. So go to vote and I’ll see you on the second of March in Tel Aviv. See you then.”

The performance at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena, which was initially scheduled for September, will take place the same day as Israel’s Knesset elections and will start earlier than originally announced to avoid a conflict with the 10 p.m. publication of the exit polls. The concert was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. but will instead commence at 7 p.m.

The anti-Israel group Code Pink tried pressuring Richie in August to cancel his concert in Israel but the singer instead blocked Code Pink’s Twitter account.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter has been a longtime supporter of Israel and in 2013 he entertained guests at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), according to The Jerusalem Post.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.