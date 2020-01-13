Monday, January 13th | 17 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

First Herbalist Conference in Israel Comes Under BDS Attack

Netanyahu Sends Letter to Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia: ‘With You Always, Until Your Release and After’

Jersey City Kosher Market Shooters Were Carrying Devastating Bomb, Officials Disclose

‘Grieving Nations’ to Discuss Legal Action Against Iran Over Downed Airliner: Ukraine

US Ousts 21 Saudi Military Personnel After Florida Killings

Israel Develops New Lightweight Armor-Piercing Missile

Canadian Government Urged to Blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as Terror Group

Trump Praises Iranian Students for Refusing to Trample American Flag

New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges

ABC’s Remake of Israeli TV Show ‘Baker and the Beauty’ to Air April 6th

January 13, 2020 3:58 pm
0

Israel Develops New Lightweight Armor-Piercing Missile

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Israeli soldier displays a Spike anti-tank guided missile launcher. Photo: Natan Flayer via Wikimedia Commons.

Israel has developed a new lightweight armor-piercing missile that can be shoulder-mounted and used by infantry forces.

According to the Israeli news site Mako, the Spike SR missile weighs only 10 kilograms (22 pounds) and can strike targets up to two kilometers away.

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which developed the missile, believes it will significantly improve land forces’ ability to strike enemy targets in tanks and armored vehicles.

The SR is part of the Spike family of missiles that are already used in 34 countries, with more than 33,000 supplied, and operating on multiple platforms including vehicles, helicopters and naval vessels.

Gal Papier, the head of marketing and business development at Rafael, said, “The missile has the same and even greater lethal capability than larger weapons, including its unique ability to be ready to fire only six seconds after activation, ability to attack fast-moving targets, and long range of attack.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.