Israel Develops New Lightweight Armor-Piercing Missile

Israel has developed a new lightweight armor-piercing missile that can be shoulder-mounted and used by infantry forces.

According to the Israeli news site Mako, the Spike SR missile weighs only 10 kilograms (22 pounds) and can strike targets up to two kilometers away.

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which developed the missile, believes it will significantly improve land forces’ ability to strike enemy targets in tanks and armored vehicles.

The SR is part of the Spike family of missiles that are already used in 34 countries, with more than 33,000 supplied, and operating on multiple platforms including vehicles, helicopters and naval vessels.

Gal Papier, the head of marketing and business development at Rafael, said, “The missile has the same and even greater lethal capability than larger weapons, including its unique ability to be ready to fire only six seconds after activation, ability to attack fast-moving targets, and long range of attack.”