Jersey City Kosher Market Shooters Were Carrying Devastating Bomb, Officials Disclose

Senior law enforcement officials in New Jersey on Monday disclosed that the bomb discovered in the van of the two individuals who carried out an antisemitic massacre in Jersey City on Dec. 10 would have caused dozens more deaths had it been detonated.

According to the US Attorney’s office and the local FBI in the state, the bomb found in the van of the two shooters — David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50 — was powerful enough to explode the length of five football fields, about 500 yards.

Anderson and Graham were killed by police in an exchange of fire after they fatally shot a police officer and then three civilians in a kosher market in Jersey City.

Authorities also disclosed that enough material to make a second bomb was found in the couples’ van.

Related coverage First Herbalist Conference in Israel Comes Under BDS Attack An inaugural Israeli conference for herbalists has come under pressure from supporters of the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS)...

Anderson fired an AR-15-style weapon and Graham was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun as they entered the store, officials said. A 9mm Glock and 9mm semi-automatic firearm were recovered inside the market, and a .22-caliber gun equipped with a homemade silencer was found inside the assailants’ vehicle.

The four-hour gun battle at the JC Kosher Supermarket erupted after the assailants shot police officer Joseph Seals at a nearby cemetery and then fled in a white van. It ended after police crashed an armored vehicle through the wall of the market.

The three civilian victims inside the market were co-owner Mindy Ferencz, 31, Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49, and Moshe Deutsch, 24.

An FBI investigation including a review of their internet search history showed they had run a Google search prior to the attack for “Bayonne Jewish Community Center,” about three miles from the kosher market, said Matthew Reilly, a spokesman for Craig Carpenito, US Attorney for the Northern District of New Jersey.

“They were targeting Jewish people and also law enforcement,” Reilly said on Monday.

The investigation uncovered social media posts by Anderson in which he called Jewish people “imposters” (sic) who “inhabited synagogues of Satan,” Reilly said.