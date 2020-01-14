‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes for Airing ‘Flawed’ Bethlehem Clue, Blames ‘Human Error’

Producers of the popular game show “Jeopardy!” apologized on Monday for stirring controversy with a clue about the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem — where Christians believe Jesus was born — during its Friday night episode.

One of the clues in the “Where’s That Church?” category read, “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.” Contestant Katie Needle buzzed in first, replying, “What is Palestine?” but host Alex Trebek said her answer was incorrect. Fellow contestant Jack McGuire then buzzed in, answering, “What is Israel?” and his response was deemed correct.

Israel captured Bethlehem — along with the rest of the West Bank — from Jordan during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1995, as part of the Oslo II Accord, Israel ceded political and military control of the city to the Palestinian Authority.