Wednesday, January 15th | 18 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Albania, Host of Iranian Dissident Camp, Expels Two Tehran Regime Diplomats

Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Data Shows 192,000 Survivors Living in Israel

Iran Recession to Deepen, Reserves to Fall to $73 Billion by March: IIF

The Hebrew Bible in American History

In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus, Democratic Candidates Slam Trump’s Policy on Iran

Israel, Russia to Jointly Mark Auschwitz Liberation at UN

Export of Israeli Natural Gas to Egypt Gets Underway

York University Reinstates Both Pro-Israel, Anti-Israel Student Groups After Clash

Top US Jewish Group Urges Global Solidarity With Anti-Regime Protesters in Iran

Florida Democratic Leader: Criticism of Israel’s ‘Apartheid Policies’ Not Antisemitic

January 15, 2020 10:37 am
0

Florida Democratic Leader: Criticism of Israel’s ‘Apartheid Policies’ Not Antisemitic

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Entry sign to the state of Florida. Photo: DonkeyHotey via Flickr.

JNS.org – The treasurer of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party in Florida on Tuesday said criticism of Israel’s “apartheid policies” is not antisemitic.

“What I will NEVER do is pretend that honest criticism of Israeli apartheid policies is anti-semitism. So you won’t see me calling out criticisms of Israeli ethnostatist polices as anti-semitism, because that’s not anti-semitism,” tweeted William Byatt.

Previously a founding board member of the People’s Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade, Byatt is a senior software engineer at accounting and advisory firm Kaufman Rossin, according to the Miami-Dade Democratic Party website.

“As indicated on his [T]witter page, Mr. Byatt’s opinions are his own and do not reflect the views of the Party,” the Miami-Dade Democratic Party told JNS. “The Miami-Dade Democratic Party will continue to support a two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict negotiated directly by the parties that guarantees Israel’s future as a secure and democratic Jewish state with recognized borders and provides the Palestinians with independence, sovereignty, and dignity.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.