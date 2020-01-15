Florida Democratic Leader: Criticism of Israel’s ‘Apartheid Policies’ Not Antisemitic

JNS.org – The treasurer of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party in Florida on Tuesday said criticism of Israel’s “apartheid policies” is not antisemitic.

“What I will NEVER do is pretend that honest criticism of Israeli apartheid policies is anti-semitism. So you won’t see me calling out criticisms of Israeli ethnostatist polices as anti-semitism, because that’s not anti-semitism,” tweeted William Byatt.

What I will NEVER do is pretend that honest criticism of Israeli apartheid policies is anti-semitism. So you won't see me calling out criticisms of Israeli ethnostatist polices as anti-semitism, because that's not anti-semitism. — William Byatt (@wm_byatt) January 14, 2020

Previously a founding board member of the People’s Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade, Byatt is a senior software engineer at accounting and advisory firm Kaufman Rossin, according to the Miami-Dade Democratic Party website.

“As indicated on his [T]witter page, Mr. Byatt’s opinions are his own and do not reflect the views of the Party,” the Miami-Dade Democratic Party told JNS. “The Miami-Dade Democratic Party will continue to support a two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict negotiated directly by the parties that guarantees Israel’s future as a secure and democratic Jewish state with recognized borders and provides the Palestinians with independence, sovereignty, and dignity.”