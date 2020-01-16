Thursday, January 16th | 19 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

No Small Potatoes: Rep. Russ Fulcher Says Idahoans Used to Culture That ‘Appreciates’ Israel

Israel, Thailand Hold First Joint Cyber Exercise

Fake Bomb Planted at Kosher Restaurant in Amsterdam

Roy Nissany Becomes Israel’s First Formula One Driver

Delaware Republican Party Leader Fired for Blaming Jews for Trump’s Impeachment

Canada Investigators to Examine Iran Plane Crash Wreckage

New Guatemalan President to Keep Embassy in Jerusalem, Labels Hezbollah Terror Group

Jewish Security Group Issues Guidelines for Synagogues on Arms, Hired Guards

House Bill Introduced to Penalize International Entities for Engaging in BDS

Israel-Based Edgybees: From Drone-Based Games to Putting Out Fires in Australia

January 16, 2020 6:02 am
0

Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment at Higher Level Than Before 2015 Deal, Rouhani Declares

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Jan. 15, 2020. Photo: Official President website / Handout via Reuters.

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday in a televised speech.

“We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reached … Pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress,” Rouhani said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.