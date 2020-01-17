Friday, January 17th | 20 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times Editors Press Democratic Presidential Candidates on Shutting Jerusalem Embassy

Jewish Stoicism and Our Faith in God

Eleven US Troops Injured in Jan. 8 Iran Missile Attack in Iraq

Why Is There a Church at the Largest Jewish Cemetery in the World?

Over 10 Percent of Israelis Make Weekly Use of Bikes and E-Scooters, Report Says

Jewish Astronomer Becomes First Woman to Have US Observatory Named After Her

UN Says Around 350,0000 Syrians Have Fled Russian-Led Assault in Idlib

New Nature Reserves to Open in Judea and Samaria for First Time Since Oslo Accords

Trump Hears From Bullied Student, Issues Guidelines on School Prayer, Federal Funds for Religious Entities

It’s Time to Shine the Light on Iran

January 17, 2020 11:12 am
0

Eleven US Troops Injured in Jan. 8 Iran Missile Attack in Iraq

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / John Davison.

The United States treated 11 of its troops for symptoms of concussion after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where American forces were stationed, the US military said on Thursday, after initially saying no service members were hurt.

The attack was retaliation for a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3 that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

President Donald Trump and the US military had said there were no casualties after the strike on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq and a facility in its northern Kurdish region.

“While no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement.

Related coverage

January 17, 2020 10:42 am
0

Jewish Astronomer Becomes First Woman to Have US Observatory Named After Her

JNS.org - The National Science Foundation announced earlier this month that the first national US observatory to be named after...

As a measure of caution, some service members were taken to US facilities in Germany or Kuwait for “follow-on screening,” he added.

“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq.”

As many as 1,500 Americans were deployed at the vast base deep in Iraq’s Anbar Desert.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.