Friday, January 17th | 20 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Hears From Bullied Student, Issues Guidelines on School Prayer, Federal Funds for Religious Entities

New York Ed Department Offers Free Student Field Trips to Museum of Jewish Heritage

Board Game ‘Secret Hitler’ Pulled From Montreal Store Shelves After Complaints

Iran Can Take Fight Beyond Its Borders, Khamenei Warns in Rare Friday Sermon

Amid Anti-Regime Protests, Iranians Repeatedly Refuse to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Global Survey Shows Young Israelis Not Optimistic About Resolution of Conflict With Palestinians

Trump Impeachment Trial Opens; White House Faulted on Ukraine Aid Freeze

New York City Police Release Video in Hunt for Subway Swastika Vandal

From Harlem to Tel Aviv: Aulcie Perry’s Basketball Journey

Gaza Balloon Laden With Explosives Detonates in Southern Israel

January 17, 2020 10:18 am
0

Trump Hears From Bullied Student, Issues Guidelines on School Prayer, Federal Funds for Religious Entities

avatar by JNS.org

Ariana Hoblin, a Jewish public-school student from Florida, tells US President Donald Trump about being bullied in middle school for her religion. It took place during a ceremony in the Oval Office when Trump signed an executive order to better protect prayer in public schools and federal funds for religious organizations on Jan. 16, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – During a ceremony in the Oval Office on Thursday in which US President Donald Trump issued a new guidance to better protect prayer in public schools and federal funds for religious organizations, he heard from a Jewish public-school student from Florida who recalled being bullied in middle school because of her religion.

“In my middle school, I was the only Jewish person and I was very open with my religion,” said Ariana Hoblin. “I would announce when I would have Shabbat plans, which is a day of prayer and rest.”

“When we started our Holocaust unit, it ended with everybody being nice to me because I spoke out about it,” she continued. “And I wanted to inform people, and I wanted to help people learn.”

Hoblin then went to say that “the students started to write swastikas on my belongings, on my arms. I was pushed and shoved in the hallway.”

Related coverage

January 17, 2020 10:13 am
0

New York Ed Department Offers Free Student Field Trips to Museum of Jewish Heritage

JNS.org - The New York Department of Education (DOE) will organize field trips to New York City’s Museum of Jewish...

“They even went so far as to take my face and put it on Anne Frank’s body. And it was sent around to three different schools. I was terrified to say I was Jewish,” she said. “And that should never be in anyone’s mind. Anyone in school should be able to say, ‘I am whatever religion I am. And I practice this and I believe this.’ ”

Hoblin, who identified herself as a junior at Wellington High School in Wellington, Fla., remarked that she has “continuously fought for anyone to have the right to exercise their constitutional rights in school.”

She then expressed her appreciation for the president being supportive of the State of Israel and the Jewish community.

When asked by Trump how she’s been treated now at school, Hoblin responded, “My high school is extremely supportive of me. They’ve helped me be a leader in the Jewish community.”

Referring to the executive order, the president said, “Well, this is going to help, too.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.