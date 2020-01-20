Israel’s Domestic Security Agency Thwarted 560 Terror Attacks in 2019, Chief Says

The head of Israel’s domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, revealed on Monday that his organization had thwarted 560 terrorist attacks in 2019.

The Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot reported that Nadav Argaman made the statement during a ceremony for the Prime Minister’s Award honoring operational and intelligence achievements over the past year.

Argaman said that the attacks which were prevented included more than 300 shootings, 10 suicide bombings and four kidnappings.

“Last year was a year filled with security challenges in all the arenas we operate in,” he said.

Related coverage Putin, Netanyahu Expected to Discuss Case of Jailed Israeli-American Woman During Russian Leader’s Visit to Jewish State The case of a young Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia is expected to be discussed when President Vladimir Putin and...

Argaman told the six prize winners that out of all the outstanding accomplishments in 2019, “we had to choose those who were worthy of special mention. And the choice was not easy.”

“The special work that you are being honored for today could not have happened without the determination and aspiration for excellence inherent in you,” he added.

“Excellence also contains an element of innovation and creativity,” Argaman said. “The ability to create something from nothing, to think outside the boundaries of the known, to believe in an idea, even if it seems crazy at first, and not to give in to the difficulties along the way.”

The prize winners, Argaman said, “proved to all of us that the sky is the limit.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke, stating, “Our determination to fight for our future and defeat our enemies must be much stronger than their own.”

“The most important thing is first of all life itself and then quality of life,” Netanyahu said to the prize winners. “You are concerned about both together — saving lives in hundreds of cases. Hundreds of Israelis, perhaps more, are saved by your activity.”

“In saving life, you also create a sense of security, which is not a given in our country,” he continued.