January 20, 2020 10:18 am
Pence to Attend Yad Vashem Event Marking 75th Year of Liberation of Auschwitz

avatar by JNS.org

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, DC, March 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Yuri Gripas / File.

JNS.org – US Vice President Mike Pence will visit Israel next week to speak at a Jan. 23 event at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial museum, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be there, according to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s office.

Pence and Pelosi will be there amid the impeachment trial in the US Senate of US President Donald Trump.

Pence and his wife, Karen, will be in Israel for two days, followed by a visit to Pope Francis in Rome.

January 19, 2020 9:43 pm
World Boxing Champion Rabbi Teaches Self-Defense to Vulnerable Communities After Wave of Antisemitic Attacks

A former boxing champion who's also been ordained as an Orthodox rabbi is now giving self-defense classes in Brooklyn for...

Other world leaders scheduled to be at the Yad Vashem event include French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he will skip the event after being denied the opportunity to make a speech at the ceremony.

On Jan. 27, the actual anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation, Poland will host an event at the site of the former concentration and extermination camp, where an estimated 1.1. million people were murdered.

