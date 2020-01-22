Wednesday, January 22nd | 25 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Trump Administration Opposes Israeli Annexation of Jordan Valley Before Peace Plan Unveiling

Acceptance of Antisemitism Up, Holocaust Awareness Down, Among French Millennials on Eve of Auschwitz Liberation Commemorations

Microsoft Announces Plans for Cloud Datacenter Region in Israel

Israeli Entrepreneur Wants to Turn Plastic Waste Into Baby Oil

Macron Berates Israeli Security Men in Tussle at Jerusalem Church

Pro-Israel Groups Urge University of Michigan to Cancel SJP Conference Featuring ‘Vicious’ Antisemites

Krav Maga, Self-Defense Become New Buzzwords in Jewish Communities

Former Trump Aides Head Back to the US as Netanyahu Kicks Off Likud Campaign

Israel Irked by Macron-Abbas Meeting Ahead of Holocaust Forum

Michigan Democratic Party Candidate for House Supports BDS, Anti-Israel Legislation

January 22, 2020 9:56 am
0

Israeli Electric Company Ends Power Cuts to West Bank After Palestinians Pay Debt

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view shows Palestinian houses as an Israeli power distribution plant is seen in the background in Hebron in the West Bank, Jan. 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

Israel’s state-owned electric company said on Wednesday it was ending power cuts to the West Bank after the Palestinians’ main power distributor paid off a chunk of debt.

Israel Electric Corp (IEC) began sporadic, three-hour power cuts on Dec. 18 to press for payment of some $519 million owed by the Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO).

Palestinians in the West Bank rely on IEC for over 95 percent of their electricity supply. The cuts led to power outages in the cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem, affecting an estimated 130,000 people, according to JDECO.

IEC Chairman Yiftah Ron-Tal said the company was stopping the cuts after “JDECO transferred 740 million shekels ($214.21 million) of debt accumulated by the Palestinian Authority (PA) since 2016.”

Related coverage

January 22, 2020 1:16 pm
0

Report: Trump Administration Opposes Israeli Annexation of Jordan Valley Before Peace Plan Unveiling

The Trump administration is opposed to an Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley before the long-delayed unveiling of its peace...

JDECO buys electricity from IEC and then sells it to customers in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War and where the PA now has limited self-rule under interim peace accords.

JDECO signed a loan agreement with several Palestinian banks in order to pay off the debt it owed, said Mansour Nassar, the company’s assistant general manager for technical affairs.

The Palestinians have tried to reduce what they call their dependence on Israel for energy, in part through state- and private sector-funded solar energy projects and plans to build their own power plants.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.