Friday, January 24th | 27 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After Controversies, University of Illinois Housing Staff Receive Antisemitism Training

Los Angeles Records Steep Rise in Antisemitic Attacks Amid Overall Increase in Hate Crimes

New Antisemitism Scandal in Belgium as Daily Paper Publishes Article Accusing ‘Zionists’ of ‘Playing Holocaust Card’

Bipartisan US Congressional Bills Commemorate 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

US Says No Uptick in Violence From Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

‘Fauda’ Writer Works on New TV Series About Mossad Agents Hunting Down Munich Massacre Perpetrators

Pentagon Could Start Global Troop Rebalance This Year, Esper Says

Holocaust Desecration in Englewood, New Jersey

Why an Iranian Jewish College Student Says ‘Never Again’

The Jewish Butterfly Effect

January 24, 2020 10:33 am
0

Pew Study: Most Americans Know Dates of Holocaust, but Not Number of Jews Killed

avatar by JNS.org

One of the most famous pictures of Jews being rounded up by Nazi Germans during the Holocaust, this from the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in May 1943. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Less than half of Americans, some 45 percent,  know that 6 million Jews perished in the Holocaust, while 29 percent weren’t sure or had no answer, according to a Pew Research Center study released on Wednesday ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp.

However, 69 percent of respondents correctly said that the Holocaust was between the years 1930 and 1950, while 63 percent of respondents correctly defined the Nazi-created ghettos as “parts of town where Jews were forced to live.”

Moreover, 43 percent of participants responded that Adolf Hitler became German chancellor “by Democratic political process,” while 25 percent replied “by violently overthrowing German government.” Another 28 percent saying they didn’t know or had no answer.

According to Pew, “the data suggests that relatively few people in this group express strongly negative feelings toward Jews,” and that “respondents who get more questions right also tend to express warmer feelings toward Jews.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.