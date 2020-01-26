Sunday, January 26th | 29 Tevet 5780

US-Israeli Woman Jailed in Russia Seeks Pardon: Interfax

January 26, 2020 11:03 am
US-Israeli Woman Jailed in Russia Seeks Pardon: Interfax

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Naama Issachar takes a selfie in Israel in this undated picture. Photo: Family photo/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo.

Naama Issachar, a US-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, has asked for a pardon, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by her lawyers.

Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar, who was sentenced by a Russian court to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug offenses in October.

The Kremlin said earlier that it was impossible for Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one.

