Trump Plan Voids Oslo Accords, Abbas Warns in Handwritten Note to Netanyahu

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas sent a handwritten letter in Arabic to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, telling the Israeli leader that the PA no longer saw itself a party to any agreements with Israel following the publication of the Trump peace plan on Tuesday.

According to a report by Channel 12, a delegation led by PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh met with Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, delivered the letter, and announced that the PA views the US peace plan, aka the “deal of the century,” as a voiding of the Clinton-era Oslo Accords, freeing the PA from all its commitments to Israel under those agreements, including security cooperation.

“The plan is an American and Israeli disavowal of the Oslo accords, and so the Palestinian Authority now sees itself as free to disregard the agreements with Israel, including security cooperation,” Abbas wrote in the letter, according to the report.

Kahlon is scheduled to present the letter to Netanyahu when the prime minister returns from a trip to Russia on Thursday, where he will meet recently-freed Israeli backpacker Naama Issachar and escort her back to Israel.

Related coverage Iranian Factory Makes US and Israeli Flags to Burn Business is booming at Iran's largest flag factory which makes US, British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn. At...