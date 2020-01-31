Contrail Seen Over Center of Country as Israel Conducts Missile Test

Friday, January 31st | 5 Shevat 5780

January 31, 2020 12:16 pm
0

Algemeiner Staff

A missile contrail is seen over central Israel, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

Israel tested a missile-propulsion system on Friday, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

The launch — which was pre-planned — was conducted at a military base in central Israel.

Flight patterns at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv were briefly altered due to the test.

The type of missile fired on Friday was not identified.

A similar test was conducted in December.

After that test, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of having “tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran.”

According to media reports, Israel possesses an arsenal of surface-to-surface Jericho missiles capable of reaching all parts of the Middle East.

