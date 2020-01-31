Contrail Seen Over Center of Country as Israel Conducts Missile Test
by Algemeiner Staff
Israel tested a missile-propulsion system on Friday, the country’s Defense Ministry said.
The launch — which was pre-planned — was conducted at a military base in central Israel.
Flight patterns at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv were briefly altered due to the test.
The type of missile fired on Friday was not identified.
A similar test was conducted in December.
After that test, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of having “tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran.”
Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran.
E3 & US never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia—armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes—but has fits of apoplexy over our conventional & defensive ones. https://t.co/r4EqXkhcCN
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 6, 2019
According to media reports, Israel possesses an arsenal of surface-to-surface Jericho missiles capable of reaching all parts of the Middle East.