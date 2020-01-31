Jewish Group Launches Online Tracker to Monitor Surge of Antisemitic Crimes in US

Amid an ongoing surge in hate crimes targeting Jews in the US, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) launched on Thursday an online tracking tool to monitor the troubling trend.

The searchable database includes up-to-date information on antisemitic incidents in the US gathered by the ADL.

“We are making all of our available data on antisemitic incidents available in as close to real time as possible so that anyone can, at a glance, see the activity taking place around the country and in localities nearby,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said. “With antisemitic incidents becoming more prevalent nationwide, it is essential that we provide immediate and reliable data to the public.”

“This tool will enable to the public to see that we are aware of and tracking antisemitic incidents,” he added. “We urge members of the public to notify us immediately if something has happened that has not yet been reported.”