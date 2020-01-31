Friday, January 31st | 5 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US House Passes Measures Seeking to Pull War Powers Back From Trump

US Renews Waivers on Iran Nuclear Work, but Sanctions Top Tehran Regime Official

Naama Issachar Arrives Home in Israel After Being Freed From Russian Jail: ‘I’m Grateful for Everything’

Reservations About the Trump Peace Plan

Defying US and Israel, Palestinian Authority Pays Out $150 Million in Terrorist Salaries in 2019

Senators Seek Answers to Davos Press Credentials Given to Antisemitic Broadcaster

Jewish Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman Highlights Lessons From Family’s Holocaust History

Leading French-Algerian Artist Condemns BDS Movement Amid Row Over Venice Biennale Show

A Historic Peace Opportunity That Must Be Seized

Major League Baseball Takes Heat for Promotion of Anti-Israel Activist Roger Waters’ Concert Tour

January 31, 2020 9:14 am
0

US House Passes Measures Seeking to Pull War Powers Back From Trump

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The US Capitol Building in Washington, DC. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The US House of Representatives passed two pieces of legislation on Thursday seeking to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to deploy US forces to fight abroad, as some lawmakers fume over his failure to fully inform them about his strategy toward Iran.

The Democratic-led House voted nearly along party lines to pass one measure that would prohibit military action against Iran without congressional approval. It also voted to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution, which presidents have long used to justify a range of military actions.

“The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. And with President Trump taking steps toward dangerous conflict with Iran — without any consultation with Congress – we need to reassert the responsibility given to us,” Democratic Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in support of the legislation.

The vote for the first measure was 228 to 175, as four of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined Democrats in backing the bill and three Democrats joined most Republicans in voting no.

Related coverage

January 31, 2020 6:02 am
0

US Renews Waivers on Iran Nuclear Work, but Sanctions Top Tehran Regime Official

The Trump administration on Thursday said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue their work at Iranian nuclear...

The vote for the second was 236 to 166, with 11 Republicans voting yea and two Democrats voting nay.

The future of the legislation was uncertain in the Republican-led Senate, where an effort to pass an Iran-related war powers resolution has been stalled during Trump’s impeachment trial.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to express opposition,

“With Votes in the House tomorrow, Democrats want to make it harder for Presidents to defend America, and stand up to, as an example, Iran. Protect our GREAT COUNTRY!” he wrote.

Many members of Congress, including some Republicans, have been pushing the administration for more information about the killing this month of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport.

Trump did not inform Congress about the drone strike until after it took place and then, according to many lawmakers, his administration held back too much information about the reason for the strike and its legal justification.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.