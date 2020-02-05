Far-Right Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorist Touts ‘Israeli Connection’ to Iowa Vote-Counting Debacle

Far-right conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles, whose TruNews web channel has been accredited on several occasions by the Trump White House, claimed on Tuesday that the disastrous breakdown of the vote-counting process at the Democratic caucuses in Iowa was a conspiracy by Israel and “the very people who crucified Christ.”

In a video posted on YouTube by Right Wing Watch, a project of People for the American Way, Wiles interviews two people about the Iowa situation.

Wiles asserts an Israeli connection to the app that failed during the vote counting and tied this to the owner of the English-language news site The Times of Israel and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“The pro-Israel owner of The Times of Israel newspaper is backing homosexual mayor Pete Buttigieg and he’s the moneyman behind this app?” Wiles asked a guest.

He added, “Are you suggesting that the Israelis are influencing the election to have the Democrats nominate its first openly homosexual presidential candidate?”

“That would fit in with the values that agree with that,” the guest answered.

Wiles then spoke directly into the camera, saying, “What happened last night is weird, and we’ve already pointed out, there is an Israeli connection. Imagine that. There’s an Israeli connection to the Iowa disaster last night.”

He then claimed that the electoral breakdown was part of “a coup. A takeover of the United States of America. Unless we resist.”

“We’re losing our rights and freedoms and we’re being taken over by a foreign power that is anti-Christ,” Wiles asserted. “The very people who crucified Christ are going to be our masters if we don’t do something about it.”

In November, Wiles called the Trump impeachment proceedings a “Jew coup.”

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” he claimed.

Appearing to threaten violence, Wiles added, “People are going to be forced, possibly by this Christmas, to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States. There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”

Last month, TruNews was accredited by the White House to cover the Davos World Economic Forum, which drew sharp criticism.

In September, President Trump called on a TruNews reporter to ask a question at a White House press briefing and the site has bragged of its good relationship with the administration.

In December, a White House spokesperson denied that TruNews was authorized to cover its media events.

Watch the video below (warning — it contains hate speech and antisemitism):