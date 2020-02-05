Wednesday, February 5th | 10 Shevat 5780

February 5, 2020 1:02 pm
In Response to Trump Peace Plan, Iran’s Khamenei Urges All Muslims to Support Jihad Against US, Israel

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with a group of school and university students in Tehran, Nov. 3, 2019. Photo: Official Khamenei website / Handout via Reuters / File.

In a lengthy rant on Wednesday against US President Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East peace plan, Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged all Muslims to support “jihad” against the US and Israel.

“They will try to further their plot with bribes, weapons and enticements,” Khamenei asserted, according to the Iranian news agency Mehr. “What’s the remedy?”

“It is bold resistance by the Palestinian nation and groups in order to force out the Zionist enemy and the US through jihad,” he asserted. “All Muslim nations and the world of Islam must support them too.”

Khamenei also endorsed terrorism against Israel, saying, “The Palestinian armed organizations will stand and continue to resist. Fortunately, this resistance in west Asia is not limited to Palestine and encompasses a vast area, growing daily.”

“Iran considers it its duty to support Palestinian groups and will help them in any way they can,” he added.

Khamenei called the Trump peace proposal itself “stupid” and “a sign of viciousness.”

“The American plot of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will die before Trump dies,” he claimed.

Khamenei added that the plan was a sign of America’s “manipulation,” and denied the Jewish connection to the Land of Israel, saying, “They have come to negotiate with the Zionists over what belongs to the Palestinians! Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. Who are you to make a decision on it?”

He also blasted the Arab states who have supposedly supported the plan, saying, “Don’t look at the presence of a few, traitorous Arab heads of state for the ‘Deal of the Century.’ They’re incompetent and have no respect among their own nation.”

“I hope you young people will one day witness the liberation of Palestine, and that you will see that day, God willing, when you will perform prayers in al-Quds,” he said, using the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

