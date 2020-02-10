Israeli Orthodox Jewish Female Runner Wins Miami Half Marathon, Her First US Race

Beatie Deutsch, an Orthodox Jewish runner from Israel, came in first place on Sunday in the Life Time Miami Half Marathon women’s division.

Deutsch’s race time was 1:16:50. This was her first time racing in the US.

“Hi! It’s your wife. I won!’’ the mother-of-five, 30, told her husband, Michael, in a phone call moments after finishing the race. “It wasn’t a great [finish] time, but it was hard — windy.”

She later wrote on Facebook, “Thank you Hashem for giving me the opportunity to stand on the podium today at the @themiamimarathon and proudly represent Israel and the Jewish people.”

Deutsch — a New Jersey native who moved to Israel in 2008 — was running to raise money for Beit Daniella, a charity for children with mental illnesses.