Tuesday, February 11th | 16 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Palestinian Terror Factions in Gaza Agree to Stop Incendiary Balloon Attacks Against Israel

Tehran-Backed Hezbollah Steps in to Guide Iraqi Militias in Soleimani’s Wake

50 Years After Deadly Arson Attack on Jewish Elderly Home in Munich, Local Activist Seeks Justice

Report: Fearing Assassination, Hamas Leader Skips Gaza Meet With Egyptian Delegation

Promising ‘Never Again,’ Maryland High School Apologizes for Nazi Flag Display

Intel’s Israel-Developed Sports Viewing Technology Comes to French Soccer

This Startup Harnesses the Power of the Sun to Make Things Cool

Judaism Demands That We Respect ‘The Other’

Saudi-Qatar Talks to End Lengthy Gulf Dispute Falter: Sources

What Should Be Done With the ‘Judensau’?

February 11, 2020 9:51 am
0

Israel Upset at Belgium for Inviting ‘Terror Supporters’ to UN Security Council

avatar by JNS.org

The United Nations Security Council chamber in New York City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel is furious at Belgium for continuing to act against Israel at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including inviting a “one-sided, radical” pro-Palestinian activist to address council members.

Belgium, who currently holds the rotating presidency for the UNSC, has invited Brad Parker, a senior official for a non-profit called Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), to speak at the council’s session.

DCI-P accuses Israel of committing war crimes, supports the BDS movement and has ties to the US-designated terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

“Belgium has positioned itself as one of the Security Council member states most hostile toward Israel,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat told The Times of Israel“Inviting a one-sided radical activist such as Mr. Parker to brief the Security Council is yet another negative record.”

Related coverage

February 11, 2020 1:04 pm
0

Report: Palestinian Terror Factions in Gaza Agree to Stop Incendiary Balloon Attacks Against Israel

Palestinian terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip, including ruling Hamas, have reportedly agreed to stop launching of incendiary balloons into...

Israel’s Ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nahshon called out Belgium on Twitter for inviting “terror supporters” to the Security Council, and said, “This is extremely disappointing and we will express our outrage in the strongest possible terms.”

Additionally, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres saying DCI-P is “an arm of the PFLP in order to enact diplomatic terror against Israel…A place that promotes peace and security in the world has no room for people like Parker.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.