Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center Develops Telemedicine to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Danon Remains ‘Optimistic’ UN Will Reprimand Iran for Attempted Satellite Launch

US Charges Five With Conspiring to Violate Oil Sanctions on Iran

The Amazing Eight-Day ‘Trigger’

Western Governments Play a Key Role in Successful Honor Killing Escapes

Amazon, Antisemitism, and Free Speech

The ‘Deal of the Century’ Is a Stimulus, Not a Blueprint

Clueless Europeans Muddle the Middle East Again

The Poisonous Legacy of ‘Hitler’s Mufti’ Makes Peace Impossible

White Supremacists Target University Campuses as Propaganda Distribution Surges Across US, Says New ADL Report

February 12, 2020 10:33 am
0

Danon Remains ‘Optimistic’ UN Will Reprimand Iran for Attempted Satellite Launch

avatar by JNS.org

People gather around a model of a satellite-carrier rocket displayed during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Feb. 11, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi / TIMA.

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said he believes that the UN Security Council will reprimand Iran for its recent attempt to launch a satellite, which many view as a cover for its ballistic-missile program.

The launch was a “clear violation of [UN] Security Council resolutions,” Danon said at a press conference on Monday.

Danon said he is “optimistic” that in the following weeks, the Security Council will deal with Iran’s violation properly “because I see more and more European leaders aligning with the position of the US and Israel on the issue on Iran.”

He added, “I think some of them are recognizing what’s happening in Israel and thinking about new mechanisms to deal with the threats coming from Iran.”

Related coverage

February 12, 2020 9:14 am
0

US Charges Five With Conspiring to Violate Oil Sanctions on Iran

The US Justice Department said on Tuesday it had charged five people in Texas and New York with conspiring to...

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that Iran is using satellite launches to develop its ballistic-missile capabilities and technologies.

He added that “each launch, whether failed or not, further allows Iran to gain experience using such technologies that could benefit its missile programs under the guise of a peaceful space program.”

“Iran’s series of space launches reflects the failure of the Iran deal to constrain testing that could support further advancement of Iran’s ballistic-missile program,” he said. “The Iran deal lifted the prohibition on Iran’s missile testing and development of systems capable of delivering nuclear weapons, and we are seeing the dangerous consequences today. The world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism should not be allowed to develop and test ballistic missiles. This common-sense standard must be restored by the international community.”

Pompeo assured that the United States will continue to work on garnering support around the world to confront Iran’s “reckless ballistic-missile activity,” and that it will not stop imposing “enormous pressure on the regime to change its behavior.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.