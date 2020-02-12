Danon Remains ‘Optimistic’ UN Will Reprimand Iran for Attempted Satellite Launch

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said he believes that the UN Security Council will reprimand Iran for its recent attempt to launch a satellite, which many view as a cover for its ballistic-missile program.

The launch was a “clear violation of [UN] Security Council resolutions,” Danon said at a press conference on Monday.

Danon said he is “optimistic” that in the following weeks, the Security Council will deal with Iran’s violation properly “because I see more and more European leaders aligning with the position of the US and Israel on the issue on Iran.”

He added, “I think some of them are recognizing what’s happening in Israel and thinking about new mechanisms to deal with the threats coming from Iran.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that Iran is using satellite launches to develop its ballistic-missile capabilities and technologies.

He added that “each launch, whether failed or not, further allows Iran to gain experience using such technologies that could benefit its missile programs under the guise of a peaceful space program.”

“Iran’s series of space launches reflects the failure of the Iran deal to constrain testing that could support further advancement of Iran’s ballistic-missile program,” he said. “The Iran deal lifted the prohibition on Iran’s missile testing and development of systems capable of delivering nuclear weapons, and we are seeing the dangerous consequences today. The world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism should not be allowed to develop and test ballistic missiles. This common-sense standard must be restored by the international community.”

Pompeo assured that the United States will continue to work on garnering support around the world to confront Iran’s “reckless ballistic-missile activity,” and that it will not stop imposing “enormous pressure on the regime to change its behavior.”