White Supremacists Target University Campuses as Propaganda Distribution Surges Across US, Says New ADL Report

The targeting of university campuses by American white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups surged in 2019, a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) disclosed on Wednesday.

Approximately 630 incidents were reported on college and university campuses, nearly double the 320 campus incidents reported nationwide in 2018, the ADL said. Campus incidents accounted for one-quarter of the total incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution nationwide.

During the 2019 fall semester, ADL counted 410 incidents on campus — according to the report, more than double any proceeding semester.

The steep rise in campus activity reflected a broader boost in the distribution of white supremacist propaganda in the US.

“The 2019 propaganda touched every state except Hawaii, with the highest levels of activity in the states of California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Washington and Florida,” the ADL said.