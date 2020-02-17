Monday, February 17th | 22 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Snubbed by Gulf, Lebanon’s PM Diab Hosts Top Iranian Official

Hezbollah Leader’s Son Called Out Over Wearing US-Made Clothing, Despite Father’s Boycott

New Security Head Aims to Protect New York Jewish Institutions and Help Reduce Climate of Fear

Netanyahu: Accumulation of Power Creates a New Approach for Israel in Mideast

Millennial Women Join New Effort to Combat Antisemitism

Syrian Forces Consolidate Control of Aleppo, Airstrikes Under Way

UC Berkeley Student Government Rejects Resolution Censuring Terrorist Display

No Let Up in Taliban Attacks, Fresh Orders Awaited Over Deal With US

Israeli Child Finds Explosive Device From Gaza in Her Backyard

Israel Said to Be Concerned Some EU Countries May Recognize Palestinian State

February 17, 2020 10:56 am
0

Israel Said to Be Concerned Some EU Countries May Recognize Palestinian State

avatar by JNS.org

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, Sept. 8, 2017. Photo: Arno Mikkor via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Officials in Jerusalem are concerned that some European countries are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state in response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Ynet reported on Sunday.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn is behind the initiative, the officials said, according to the report, adding that he was to host an event on Sunday to also gain the support of his counterparts from Portugal, Finland, Spain, Belgium, France, Malta, Sweden and Slovenia. European foreign ministers are planning to meet on Monday for their regular monthly meeting.

The officials also said that the worry is that even if no agreement is reached among the countries, some of them will publicly voice their opposition to the Trump plan and call for greater involvement of the European Union in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has told its diplomats in Europe to try to prevent countries there from joining the initiative against the Trump plan, but a labor dispute in the ministry may prevent this campaign from being effective, the report said.

Related coverage

February 17, 2020 11:44 am
0

Netanyahu: Accumulation of Power Creates a New Approach for Israel in Mideast

JNS.org - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a delegation of American Jewish leaders that the “accumulation of power is...

Last week, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, warned Israel not to annex the Jordan Valley or territory in Judea and Samaria, saying it would cause Palestinians to resort to violence.

“This may happen. … You can be sure it’s not going to be peaceful,” Borrell told the European Parliament, Reuters reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he plans to annex the Jordan Valley if he wins the country’s March 2 elections.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.