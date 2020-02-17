UK Labour Party Expels 25 Members in One Day Over Antisemitism Allegations

JNS.org – The UK Labour Party expelled 25 members in one day over antisemitism allegations, party sources told the HuffPost UK on Wednesday.

Some of the former members were expelled by a National Executive Committee panel using new standards approved at the 2019 Labour conference that allows officials to expedite disciplinary procedures and review cases of social-media abuse without conducting in-person hearings with party members.

Others were expelled by the National Constitutional Committee, the party’s main body for handling disciplinary issues, which under new guidelines reviewed the cases of antisemitism on paper rather than hold full hearings for each case, according to HuffPost UK.

“As a result of significant reforms made since Jennie Formby became general secretary, our procedures are more effective than ever before and more robust than any other political party, and those who engage in antisemitism are being swiftly removed from our ranks,” one source said.

The party attributes the doubled size of the NCC and of staffing resources as an additional factor in tackling antisemitism within the party.

In 2019, 45 members were expelled from the party for Jew-hatred, an increase from the 10 expulsions in 2018, according to statistics issued by the party in January.

Labour is awaiting the outcome of an ongoing investigation by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission into antisemitism within the party. The party’s leadership contenders participated in a husting hosted by the Jewish Labour Movement on Thursday.