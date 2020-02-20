Jewish-Owned Business in New Jersey Defaced With Swastika, Other Graffiti

JNS.org – A Jewish-owned business in Jackson, NJ, was spray-painted on Friday with a large swastika and the words “white power.”

The unknown name of the business is located near Lakewood, NJ, reported The Lakewood Scoop.

Lakewood has a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish population.

Surveillance footage showed a woman exiting her vehicle and walking behind a trailer on the business property, which was later vandalized, according to the Scoop.