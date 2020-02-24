Monday, February 24th | 29 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Israeli Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child, a Boy Born in Tel Aviv

Driver Plows Vehicle Into German Carnival Parade, Around 30 Injured

Nikki Haley Slams Bernie Sanders Over AIPAC Boycott: ‘Go Back to Defending Castro’

Venture Firm Qumra to Showcase Promising Israeli Startups in New York

‘Namaste Trump’: Modi Holds Huge Rally for US President’s Visit

Israel Can Lead the Industry 4.0 Revolution, Says Economist

Amazon in Holocaust Row About ‘Hunters’ Series, Antisemitic Books

France Says It Will Provide Financial Aid to Lebanon, if Needed

Sanders Says He Will Skip AIPAC Conference, Pro-Israel Lobby Group Calls Move ‘Shameful’

New York Governor Warns Against ‘Contagion of Hate’ as Multiple JCCs Receive Anonymous Bomb Threats

February 24, 2020 1:26 pm
0

US Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Israeli Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child, a Boy Born in Tel Aviv

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick pose as they arrive for the London premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ July 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Simon Dawson.

Quentin Tarantino’s wife, Israeli singer and actress Daniella Pick, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy, on Saturday.

The name of the baby, who was born at a hospital in Tel Aviv, has not been announced yet.

He will reportedly undergo a Jewish ritual circumcision, and his parents might be be waiting until then to reveal his name.

Tarantino and Pick, who had a small role in her husband’s latest movie “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” had a Jewish wedding in November 2018.

Related coverage

February 23, 2020 7:58 pm
0

Hollywood Icon Sophia Loren Stars as Holocaust Survivor in New Film Acquired by Netflix

Online streaming giant Netflix has acquired global rights to Hollywood icon Sophia Loren's first feature film in a decade, in...

They met and began dating in 2009 when he was promoting his film “Inglourious Basterds” in Israel. They later broke up, but began seeing each other again in 2016.

The couple currently live in Ramat Aviv Gimel, a small neighborhood in north Tel Aviv, and Tarantino talked earlier this year about how much he enjoyed residing in Israel.

His wife is the daughter of the popular Israeli singer and composer Svika Pick.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.