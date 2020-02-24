US Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Israeli Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child, a Boy Born in Tel Aviv

Quentin Tarantino’s wife, Israeli singer and actress Daniella Pick, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy, on Saturday.

The name of the baby, who was born at a hospital in Tel Aviv, has not been announced yet.

He will reportedly undergo a Jewish ritual circumcision, and his parents might be be waiting until then to reveal his name.

Tarantino and Pick, who had a small role in her husband’s latest movie “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” had a Jewish wedding in November 2018.

Related coverage Hollywood Icon Sophia Loren Stars as Holocaust Survivor in New Film Acquired by Netflix Online streaming giant Netflix has acquired global rights to Hollywood icon Sophia Loren's first feature film in a decade, in...

They met and began dating in 2009 when he was promoting his film “Inglourious Basterds” in Israel. They later broke up, but began seeing each other again in 2016.

The couple currently live in Ramat Aviv Gimel, a small neighborhood in north Tel Aviv, and Tarantino talked earlier this year about how much he enjoyed residing in Israel.

His wife is the daughter of the popular Israeli singer and composer Svika Pick.