Tuesday, February 25th | 30 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Says Iran May Have Suppressed ‘Vital Details’ on Coronavirus Outbreak

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Deep Sorrow’ Over Passing of Ex-Egyptian Leader Mubarak

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 16 as Worries Deepen

For Third Time in Row, Netanyahu and Gantz Race Towards an Inconclusive Finish Line

Hamas Fails to Curb Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Which Has No Interest in Stabilizing Gaza

For the First Time, Netanyahu Pushes Past Gantz in the Polls

Jewish Legal Group Joins Fight Against Anti-Israel Protests Outside Michigan Synagogue

Turkey-Backed Rebels Say They’ve Seized Town in Syria’s Idlib in First Advance

In a First, Israeli Cycling Team Competes UAE Race

Diminished Growth Could Hurt Israel’s Credit Rating, Says S&P Global Executive

February 25, 2020 9:40 am
0

Israel May Quarantine Travelers From Italy and Australia Over Coronavirus Fears

avatar by JNS.org

Travelers wear face masks for fear of coronavirus infection in Venice on Feb. 23, 2020. Photo: Nati Shohat/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli Health Minister Ya’akov Litzman announced on Monday that Israel may quarantine travelers returning from Italy and Australia due to fear of coronavirus infection.

“I suggest Israelis not travel to Italy. We are checking to determine whether Italy and Australia will become countries whose returnees will enter isolation upon arrival in Israel,” said  Litzman, according to The Times of Israel.

“We will not hesitate to enforce the quarantine,” he told Army Radio.

The Australian Health Ministry has confirmed 22 cases of coronavirus infection, with seven of the cases being passengers of the Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess that are being flown back from Japan.

Related coverage

February 25, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Deep Sorrow’ Over Passing of Ex-Egyptian Leader Mubarak

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sadness on Tuesday over the death of 91-year-old ex-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. “On behalf of...

Meanwhile, in Italy, officials cut short the Venice Carnival in order to control the largest outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe, the BBC reported.

There are 152 cases of the virus in Italy, and three people have died. A quarantine is in place in two high-risk regions near Milan and Venice, the report noted.

Around 50,000 people cannot enter or leave the towns of Veneto and Lombardy for two weeks without special permission.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.