Monday, March 2nd | 7 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Exit Polls Show Advantage, but Not Outright Majority, for Netanyahu and Right-Wing Bloc

At AIPAC, Both Pence and Bloomberg Take Aim at Sanders Over Israel Views

Document in Newly-Opened Vatican WW2 Archive Reveals Pope Pius XII’s Anxiety Over Media Reporting of Holocaust Rescue Efforts

German Politician Widely Tipped as Next Federal Chancellor Pledges Support for Israel During Visit to Jerusalem

Biden to AIPAC: Support for Israel Among Young People Is in Danger

Netanyahu at AIPAC: Sanders Criticism ‘Outrageous’; Pledges to Annex Parts of West Bank With American Support

Cuomo Proposes Labeling Hate Crimes as Domestic Terrorism, Increasing Funding

Jewish Businesses Start to Feel Heat as Coronavirus Affects Product Acquisition and Sales

IDF Hits Vehicle in Syria Following Attempted Cross-Border Sniper Attack

Report: El Al to Cut 1,000 Jobs Due to Coronavirus

March 2, 2020 3:04 pm
0

Israeli Exit Polls Show Advantage, but Not Outright Majority, for Netanyahu and Right-Wing Bloc

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

The results of the exit polls are shown on a screen at Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party headquarters, following Israel’s parliamentary election, in Tel Aviv, March 2, 2020. Photo” Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

The exit polls from Israel’s elections on Monday showed an advantage, but not an outright majority, for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the right-wing bloc.

Initially, all three polls had Israel’s rightist and religious parties (Likud, Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism) getting 60 seats together, just one sort of the 61 required for a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The polls were later updated, however, lowering the number of seats for the bloc to 59.

On the other side of the political divide, the centrist Blue and White party — led by Netanyahu’s top rival, Benny Gantz — got between 32-34 seats, while left-wing Labor-Gesher-Meretz came in at 6-7.

The largely-Arab Joint List received 14-15 seats, and secular-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu garnered between 6-8.

The results of the exit polls were as follows:

Channel 11 (Kan):

Likud: 36
Blue and White: 33
Joint List: 15
Shas: 9
United Torah Judaism: 8
Yamina: 7 (later updated to 6)
Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 6
Yisrael Beiteinu: 6 (later updated to 7)

Channel 12 (Keshet) —

Likud: 37
Blue and White: 33 (later updated to 32)
Joint List: 14 (later updated to 15)
Shas: 9
United Torah Judaism: 7
Yamina: 7 (later updated to 6)
Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 7
Yisrael Beiteinu: 6 (later updated to 7)

Channel 13 (Reshet)

Likud: 37
Blue and White: 32 (later updated to 34)
Joint List: 14
Shas: 9
United Torah Judaism: 8 (later updated to 7)
Yisrael Beiteinu: 8 (later updated to 6)
Yamina: 6
Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 6 (later updated to 7)

Monday marked the third time in the past year Israelis went to the voting booths. Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz were able to form governments after elections last April and September.

If the actual vote count mirrors Monday’s exit poll results, Netanyahu — whose corruption trial begins on March 17 — will likely be the first in line to receive the mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to try to succeed where he failed the previous two times in putting together a coalition.

Nevertheless, there does remain an unresolved legal question that will have to be answered in the coming days as to whether Rivlin can give the mandate to someone under indictment.

The right-wing bloc won 60 seats last April, while in September its total dropped to 55 seats.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.