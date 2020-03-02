Israeli Exit Polls Show Advantage, but Not Outright Majority, for Netanyahu and Right-Wing Bloc

The exit polls from Israel’s elections on Monday showed an advantage, but not an outright majority, for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the right-wing bloc.

Initially, all three polls had Israel’s rightist and religious parties (Likud, Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism) getting 60 seats together, just one sort of the 61 required for a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The polls were later updated, however, lowering the number of seats for the bloc to 59.

On the other side of the political divide, the centrist Blue and White party — led by Netanyahu’s top rival, Benny Gantz — got between 32-34 seats, while left-wing Labor-Gesher-Meretz came in at 6-7.

The largely-Arab Joint List received 14-15 seats, and secular-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu garnered between 6-8.

The results of the exit polls were as follows:

Channel 11 (Kan):

Likud: 36

Blue and White: 33

Joint List: 15

Shas: 9

United Torah Judaism: 8

Yamina: 7 (later updated to 6)

Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 6

Yisrael Beiteinu: 6 (later updated to 7)

Channel 12 (Keshet) —

Likud: 37

Blue and White: 33 (later updated to 32)

Joint List: 14 (later updated to 15)

Shas: 9

United Torah Judaism: 7

Yamina: 7 (later updated to 6)

Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 7

Yisrael Beiteinu: 6 (later updated to 7)

Channel 13 (Reshet) —

Likud: 37

Blue and White: 32 (later updated to 34)

Joint List: 14

Shas: 9

United Torah Judaism: 8 (later updated to 7)

Yisrael Beiteinu: 8 (later updated to 6)

Yamina: 6

Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 6 (later updated to 7)

Monday marked the third time in the past year Israelis went to the voting booths. Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz were able to form governments after elections last April and September.

If the actual vote count mirrors Monday’s exit poll results, Netanyahu — whose corruption trial begins on March 17 — will likely be the first in line to receive the mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to try to succeed where he failed the previous two times in putting together a coalition.

Nevertheless, there does remain an unresolved legal question that will have to be answered in the coming days as to whether Rivlin can give the mandate to someone under indictment.

The right-wing bloc won 60 seats last April, while in September its total dropped to 55 seats.