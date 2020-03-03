Tuesday, March 3rd | 7 Adar 5780

March 3, 2020 11:54 am
No Stopping Cletus ‘Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin, as US Jewish Boxer Retains Title With Latest Victory

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Cletus ‘Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin performs a victory spin following his 26 second K/O of Nelson Lara in 2018. Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish champion boxer Cletus Seldin extended his deadly personal record to 25 wins out of 26 fights — 21 of them knockouts — when he battered rival Luis Florez into a seventh-round defeat during an electric contest at the Paramount in Long Island.

“Hebrew Hammer” Seldin launched himself into last Friday’s night bout with his trademark explosive punches. By the sixth round, Seldin — the reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) Super Lightweight Champion — had overcome Florez’s reach advantage, opening a cut above the Colombian fighter’s left eye with a powerful right cross.

As Seldin pressured relentlessly, Florez’s cut worsened to the point that referee Al LoBianco called a halt to the fight in the seventh round.

With this latest victory, Seldin retained his NABA title. Reflecting on his triumph with reporters, he paid tribute to Florez’s performance in the ring.

“This guy was a short notice, tough dude,” Seldin said. “My trainer said you have to dig deep and stay in his face and that’s what I did. That guy can take a punch. Let’s get to the next one, let’s go.”

