Tuesday, March 3rd | 7 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

With Netanyahu Victorious but Lacking Majority, Difficult Process of Forming a Government Begins

NGO Files Complaint Against Microsoft in Spain Due to Antisemitic Results in Search Engine Bing

Arizona Neo-Nazi Who Threatened Editor at Jewish Publication in Harassment Campaign Will Remain Behind Bars, Judge Rules

New York City Orthodox Jewish School Cancels Classes After Suspected Coronavirus Case

No Stopping Cletus ‘Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin, as US Jewish Boxer Retains Title With Latest Victory

Likud Seeking Defectors From the Left-Wing Bloc to Form Government

Gantz to Supporters: ‘I Share Your Pain and Disappointment’

Azerbaijan Minister Makes History by Attending AIPAC, Praises Ties With Israel

El Al Suspends Service to Number of European Cities Due to Coronavirus

Israeli Marathon Runner Smashes Tokyo Course Record

March 3, 2020 10:24 am
0

Russia Is Hoping to Minimize Risk of Clash With Turkey in Syria: Kremlin

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Plumes of smoke rise from a location, said to be Khan al Subul, Idlib province, Syria, targeted in a strike in this still image taken from a video uploaded on May 28, 2019. Photo: White Helmets via Reuters.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russia was hoping to minimize the risk of a direct clash with Turkey in Syria even though soldiers from both countries were in close proximity in Idlib region on different sides of a live conflict.

Moscow was commenting a day after Syrian government forces entered parts of a strategic rebel-held town called Saraqeb with Russia’s help. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian military police had also entered Saraqeb.

“We hope that we’re able to absolutely minimize this risk (of direct confrontation with Turkey) thanks to the close contact between the two countries’ militaries,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the risk of clash.

President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan are due to hold talks on Syria in Moscow on Thursday.

Separately, Peskov said discussions were ongoing about a possible summit on Syria between the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.