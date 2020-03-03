US Director Quentin Tarantino, Israeli Wife Daniella Pick Name Their Baby Boy Leo

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his Israeli wife, model and singer Daniella Pick, named their firstborn child Leo, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

The baby boy is named after Pick’s maternal grandfather. Tarantino and Pick had a Jewish circumcision ceremony, also called a brit milah, over the weekend for Leo eight days after he was born at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Leo is an Israeli citizen and the family currently lives in Ramat Aviv Gimel, a small neighborhood in north Tel Aviv.

Tarantino and Pick had a Jewish wedding in 2018 shortly after the director finished filming “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” which Pick had a small role in.

Pick is the daughter of the popular Israeli singer and composer, Svika Pick.